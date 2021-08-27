A Jharkhand village is being branded as 'Aloe vera' village because of the substantial amount of Aloe Vera being produced in the village.

People of Deori Village in Nagri Block of Ranchi cultivate aloe vera in all their filed and courtyard.

"With the high demand for aloe vera gel, we're working towards making our products to the next level. Aloe Vera production requires less attention in terms of irrigation," One of the many cultivators Manju said yesterday.

View Full Image Jharkhand's aloe vera village

The village was rechristened ‘Aloe Vera’ village after being taken up under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)- Birsa Agricultural University (BAU) tribal sub-plan (TSP) in December 2018.

A few years ago, Birsa Agricultural University surveyed farming in which it said a majority of villagers showed interest in growing aloe vera plants.

As a result, the village took up plantations of aloe vera and other medicinal plants to boost their income. Earlier, the village relied on paddy crops for income.

The university provided nearly 6,000 plants to the villagers along with fertilisers and a sprinkler system.

View Full Image Jharkhand's aloe vera village

A Dewri village said earlier she uses to earn ₹3,000 per month from paddy cultivation.

View Full Image Jharkhand's aloe vera village

However, with aloe vera cultivation, their income has increased between ₹5,000 and ₹6,000.

Aloe Vera is a cactus-like plant that grows in hot, dry climates. Historically, aloe has been used for skin conditions and was thought to improve baldness and promote wound healing.

Several studies have investigated the usefulness of aloe as a dietary supplement or a topical product for health purposes in people.

(With ANI inputs)

