This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
"With the high demand for aloe vera gel, we're working towards making our products to the next level. Aloe Vera production requires less attention in terms of irrigation," One of the many cultivators Manju said yesterday.
"With the high demand for aloe vera gel, we're working towards making our products to the next level. Aloe Vera production requires less attention in terms of irrigation," One of the many cultivators Manju said yesterday.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Click on the image to enlarge
Click on the image to enlarge
The village was rechristened ‘Aloe Vera’ village after being taken up under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)- Birsa Agricultural University (BAU) tribal sub-plan (TSP) in December 2018.
The village was rechristened ‘Aloe Vera’ village after being taken up under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)- Birsa Agricultural University (BAU) tribal sub-plan (TSP) in December 2018.
A few years ago, Birsa Agricultural University surveyed farming in which it said a majority of villagers showed interest in growing aloe vera plants.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A few years ago, Birsa Agricultural University surveyed farming in which it said a majority of villagers showed interest in growing aloe vera plants.
As a result, the village took up plantations of aloe vera and other medicinal plants to boost their income. Earlier, the village relied on paddy crops for income.