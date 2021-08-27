Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Aloe Vera village: This Indian village cultivates aloe vera in every courtyard, field. See pics

Aloe Vera village: This Indian village cultivates aloe vera in every courtyard, field. See pics

Premium
Aloe Vera cultivation in Jharkhand 
1 min read . 09:17 AM IST Livemint

Aloe Vera is a cactus-like plant that grows in hot, dry climates. Historically, aloe has been used for skin conditions and was thought to improve baldness and promote wound healing

A Jharkhand village is being branded as 'Aloe vera' village because of the substantial amount of Aloe Vera being produced in the village.

A Jharkhand village is being branded as 'Aloe vera' village because of the substantial amount of Aloe Vera being produced in the village.

People of Deori Village in Nagri Block of Ranchi cultivate aloe vera in all their filed and courtyard.

People of Deori Village in Nagri Block of Ranchi cultivate aloe vera in all their filed and courtyard.

"With the high demand for aloe vera gel, we're working towards making our products to the next level. Aloe Vera production requires less attention in terms of irrigation," One of the many cultivators Manju said yesterday.

"With the high demand for aloe vera gel, we're working towards making our products to the next level. Aloe Vera production requires less attention in terms of irrigation," One of the many cultivators Manju said yesterday.

View Full Image
Jharkhand's aloe vera village
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Jharkhand's aloe vera village
Click on the image to enlarge

The village was rechristened ‘Aloe Vera’ village after being taken up under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)- Birsa Agricultural University (BAU) tribal sub-plan (TSP) in December 2018.

The village was rechristened ‘Aloe Vera’ village after being taken up under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)- Birsa Agricultural University (BAU) tribal sub-plan (TSP) in December 2018.

A few years ago, Birsa Agricultural University surveyed farming in which it said a majority of villagers showed interest in growing aloe vera plants.

A few years ago, Birsa Agricultural University surveyed farming in which it said a majority of villagers showed interest in growing aloe vera plants.

As a result, the village took up plantations of aloe vera and other medicinal plants to boost their income. Earlier, the village relied on paddy crops for income.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

As a result, the village took up plantations of aloe vera and other medicinal plants to boost their income. Earlier, the village relied on paddy crops for income.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The university provided nearly 6,000 plants to the villagers along with fertilisers and a sprinkler system.

The university provided nearly 6,000 plants to the villagers along with fertilisers and a sprinkler system.

 

 

View Full Image
Jharkhand's aloe vera village
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Jharkhand's aloe vera village
Click on the image to enlarge

A Dewri village said earlier she uses to earn 3,000 per month from paddy cultivation.

A Dewri village said earlier she uses to earn 3,000 per month from paddy cultivation.

View Full Image
Jharkhand's aloe vera village
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Jharkhand's aloe vera village
Click on the image to enlarge

However, with aloe vera cultivation, their income has increased between 5,000 and 6,000.

However, with aloe vera cultivation, their income has increased between 5,000 and 6,000.

Aloe Vera is a cactus-like plant that grows in hot, dry climates. Historically, aloe has been used for skin conditions and was thought to improve baldness and promote wound healing.

Aloe Vera is a cactus-like plant that grows in hot, dry climates. Historically, aloe has been used for skin conditions and was thought to improve baldness and promote wound healing.

Several studies have investigated the usefulness of aloe as a dietary supplement or a topical product for health purposes in people.

Several studies have investigated the usefulness of aloe as a dietary supplement or a topical product for health purposes in people.

(With ANI inputs)

(With ANI inputs)

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!