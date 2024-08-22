Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Al-Qaeda terror module, aimed to establish 'Khilafat', busted in Delhi; AK-47 rifle, air rifle, and hand grenade seized

Livemint

  • The module, led by Dr Ishtiyaq from Ranchi, aimed to establish a 'Khilafat' and carry out terrorist activities in India.

The Delhi Police Special Cell has busted an Al-Qaeda-inspired terror module.

Dr Ishtiyaq-led module, aimed to establish a 'Khilafat' and carry out terrorist activities in India.

Police also arrested six individuals who were undergoing weapon-handling training. The accused were arrested from Bhiwadi, Rajasthan.

The arrests were made in a joint operation with police forces from Jharkhand, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

An operation was conducted after receiving intelligence inputs.

"The module, as per current state of operations, was being led by one Dr. Ishtiyaq of Ranchi (Jharkhand), and it was aspiring to declare 'khilafat' and execute serious terrorist activities within the country," reported PTI quoted Delhi Police statement.

Delhi police also detained eight people from Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh for questioning.

They are being interrogated and additional detentions are anticipated.

Officials said that raids are being conducted to recover arms, ammunition and documents.

ANI reported that the police seized various items from the spot, including, one AK-47 rifle, a .38-bore revolver, one air rifle, one iron elbow pipe, one hand grenade, and six live cartridges of AK-47, among others.

