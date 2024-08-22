The Delhi Police Special Cell has busted an Al-Qaeda-inspired terror module. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dr Ishtiyaq-led module, aimed to establish a 'Khilafat' and carry out terrorist activities in India.

Police also arrested six individuals who were undergoing weapon-handling training. The accused were arrested from Bhiwadi, Rajasthan.

The arrests were made in a joint operation with police forces from Jharkhand, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

An operation was conducted after receiving intelligence inputs.

"The module, as per current state of operations, was being led by one Dr. Ishtiyaq of Ranchi (Jharkhand), and it was aspiring to declare 'khilafat' and execute serious terrorist activities within the country," reported PTI quoted Delhi Police statement.

Delhi police also detained eight people from Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh for questioning.

They are being interrogated and additional detentions are anticipated.

Officials said that raids are being conducted to recover arms, ammunition and documents.