The change was further communicated to States and UTs. The CoWIN digital portal has also been reconfigured to reflect this extension of interval for two doses of Covishield to 12-16 weeks, the union health ministry said. The Union Government has reiterated to the States and UTs that the online appointments booked for 2nd dose of Covishield prior to this change of the interval between the two doses of Covishield, must be honoured.