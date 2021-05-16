Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Already booked online appointments for 2nd Covishield dose will remain valid: Govt

Already booked online appointments for 2nd Covishield dose will remain valid: Govt

Premium
AP Photo
2 min read . 09:27 PM IST Neetu Chandra Sharma

  • The clarification came after reports that people who had pre-booked their appointment for the second dose in less than 84 days on CoWIN are being turned back from vaccination centres without getting the second dose of Covishield

Already booked online appointments for second dose of Covishield will remain valid and not be cancelled on COWIN platform, the union health ministry said on Sunday. Further, the government advised the beneficiaries to reschedule their appointments for a later date beyond the 84th day from the date of 1st dose vaccination.

Already booked online appointments for second dose of Covishield will remain valid and not be cancelled on COWIN platform, the union health ministry said on Sunday. Further, the government advised the beneficiaries to reschedule their appointments for a later date beyond the 84th day from the date of 1st dose vaccination.

The clarification came after reports that people who had pre-booked their appointment for the second dose in less than 84 days on CoWIN are being turned back from vaccination centres without getting the second dose of Covishield.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The clarification came after reports that people who had pre-booked their appointment for the second dose in less than 84 days on CoWIN are being turned back from vaccination centres without getting the second dose of Covishield.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

“The requisite changes have now been done in the CoWIN digital portal. As a result, further online or on-site appointments will not be possible if the period after 1st dose date for a beneficiary is less than 84 days," the union health ministry said in a statement.

As for pre-booked beneficiary who has already picked the second dose of vaccine even if the period for him/ her is less than 84 days, COWIN system will allow vaccination of such beneficiaries, a union health ministry notification stated.

The COVID Working Group chaired by Dr N K Arora had recommended extension of the gap between the first and second doses of covishield vaccine to 12-16 weeks that was accepted by Government of India on 13th May 2021.

The change was further communicated to States and UTs. The CoWIN digital portal has also been reconfigured to reflect this extension of interval for two doses of Covishield to 12-16 weeks, the union health ministry said. The Union Government has reiterated to the States and UTs that the online appointments booked for 2nd dose of Covishield prior to this change of the interval between the two doses of Covishield, must be honoured.

The Union Health Ministry has advised the Sates/UTs that the field staff may be instructed that, if such beneficiaries do come for vaccination, the second Covishield dose must be administered and they must not be turned away. They have also been advised to undertake awareness activities to inform the beneficiaries about this change.

Government of India has so far provided more than 20 crore vaccine doses (20,28,09,250) to States/UTs, Free of Cost. Of this, the total consumption, calculated based on average up to 14th May 2021, including wastages is 18,43,67,772 doses (as per data available at 7 PM yesterday).

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Central banks jump into climate-change policy fray

5 min read . 09:30 PM IST
Premium

Kerala: Triple Covid lockdown in 4 districts kicks in from 17 May. What's allowed, what's not

2 min read . 09:14 PM IST
Premium

First batch of DRDO's 2-DG drug for Covid-19 treatment to be launched tomorrow

1 min read . 09:06 PM IST
Premium

Confusion, anger over changed Covishield-dose duration

2 min read . 09:06 PM IST

More than 1.84 crore covid-19 Vaccine doses (1,84,41,478) are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

States with negative balance are showing more consumption (including wastage) than vaccine supplied as they have not reconciled the vaccine they have supplied to Armed Forces.

Furthermore, nearly 51 lakh (50,95,640) vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the States/UTs within the next 3 days.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!