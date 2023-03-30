Alstom delivers 300th WAG12B electric locomotive to Indian Railways; freight trains to run faster4 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 09:15 AM IST
The WAG-12B locos are being built at one of India’s largest integrated greenfield manufacturing facilities at Madhepura (Bihar), under a Joint Venture between Alstom and Indian Railways
French multinational rolling stock manufacturer Alstom on Wednesday said it delivered 300 electric locomotives to the Indian Railways, increasing the national transporter's capability to haul its heavy freight trains at higher speed.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×