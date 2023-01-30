Aluminium capex to triple over next 5 fiscals on strong demand: Report1 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 06:02 PM IST
Long-term aluminium demand fundamentals are strong in both global and domestic markets, driven by increased spending on infrastructure, electrification, and transition to electric vehicles
New Delhi: Solid long-term demand fundamentals and expectation of healthy operating margins, despite some moderation this fiscal, will spur domestic aluminium makers to spend around ₹70,000 crore over the next five fiscals through 2027 to expand capacity, according to a latest report by rating agency Crisil.
