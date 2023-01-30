Aluminium capex to triple over next 5 fiscals on strong demand: Report

“Increase in downstream capacities will buff up product portfolios, while backward integration will help sustain cost-competitiveness. India is already among the lowest-cost producers in the world. That will help sustain the high share of exports in revenue mix. India exported more than half of its annual output over the past five fiscals. Consequently, even after significant smelter capacity addition, utilisation should remain above 90% over the next two fiscals," said Ankit Hakhu, director, Crisil Ratings.