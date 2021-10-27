Aluminium industry seeks Mishra's intervention to restore coal supply

NEW DELHI : India’s aluminium industry has upped its pitch for the restoration of coal supplies, with lobby group Aluminium Association of India seeking principal secretary to the Prime Minister P.K. Mishra’s intervention for the same.

In a 26 October communication to Mishra, which has been reviewed by Mint, Aluminium Association of India wrote, “ Since August 21 the industry is getting just 50% coal supplies, which has been drastically reduced to 10% currently. The industry is struggling to sustain operations with alarmingly depleted coal stocks of only 1.5 - 3 days and is on the verge of stock out."

With coal supplies being augmented for power generation plants, its impact is now being felt by other coal-fuelled industries such as aluminium. This comes at a time when the prices of the non-ferrous metal are on a high. While aluminium prices have risen on the London Metal Exchange (LME), the domestic industry says that it does not have enough fossil fuel to fire its smelters. This assumes significance given that for coal accounts for 40% of the production cost.

“One tonne of aluminium production requires 14,500 units of continuous power which is ~15 times in comparison to steel (~1,000 units per tonne) and 145 times as that for cement (~100 units per tonne)," the letter said and added, “It requires uninterrupted, quality power supply which can be met only through in-house CPPs operating 24x7 and 365 days. Any power failure of more than two hours would result in shut down of the plant for at least six months rendering heavy losses, restart expenses and prolonged metal impurity."

A tenth of India’s coal-fuelled power projects is still vulnerable to outage despite temporary easing of electricity demand in the country, Crisil Ratings said in a statement on Wednesday. This also comes against the backdrop of coal supplies to India’s power plants being increased to help fuel stocks reach 10 million tonnes (mt) by Deepawali. The depleted coal stocks at power plants has been fuelling concerns about a possible electricity shortage, as coal-powered projects account for more than half of India’s power generation capacity.

“In view of the above to avoid closure of aluminium industry and to protect lakhs of livelihoods and thousands of SMEs, we earnestly request your kind intervention to normalize the precarious situation with immediate resumption of coal…supply for highly power-intensive aluminium industry CPPs for economically viable and sustainable industry operations," the letter said.

India’s demand for electricity is growing with the country’s daily electricity consumption having crossed 4 billion units (BU) daily, with the electricity consumption during August-September increased from 106.6 BU per month in 2019 (normal non covid year) to 124.2 BU per month in 2021. This has resulted in a 18% spike in coal consumption during August-September compared with the corresponding period in 2019.

