Aluminium industry seeks Mishra's intervention to restore coal supply

With coal supplies being augmented for power generation plants, its impact is now being felt by other coal-fuelled industries such as aluminium. This comes at a time when the prices of the non-ferrous metal are on a high. While aluminium prices have risen on the London Metal Exchange (LME), the domestic industry says that it does not have enough fossil fuel to fire its smelters. This assumes significance given that for coal accounts for 40% of the production cost.

