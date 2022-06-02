Krishnakumar Kunnath also known by his stage name KK left a void amongst his fans when he suddenly passed away after a liv performance in Kolkata on 31 May.

The famed singer was cremated in the presence of his family and friends in Versova Hindu crematorium on Thursday. KK's last rites were performed by his son, an inconsolable Nakul around 2 pm.

Amul, the Indian dairy state government cooperative society, based at Anand in Gujarat, is known for their topicals over the years. Every major event was graced with a heartwarming topical from the dairy company.

On Thursday, Amul took to Twitter to share a black and white topical featuring two animated sketches of KK performing for the audiences, accompanied with the words, "Yaaron...yaad aayenge yeh pal. Alvida, KK 1968-2022."

See the topical here

The caption on the post read, "Tribute to popular playback singer..."

KK died on Tuesday night at the age of 53 due to a massive cardiac arrest after a live performance at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata. He was rushed to the CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead.

The doctors in Kolkata who did KK's post mortem have pointed out that the 53-year old vocalist had 80% blockage in the left main coronary artery and small blockages in various other arteries and sub-arteries.

"He had a major blockage in the left main coronary artery and small blockages in various other arteries and sub-arteries. Excessive excitement during the live show caused stoppage of blood flow leading to cardiac arrest that claimed his life," the medical practitioner was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

KK was known for his unforgettable tracks like "Tadap Tadap", "Beete Lamhein", "Aankhon Mein Teri", "It's The Time To Disco" and non-film songs such as "Pal" and "Yaaron".

KK, early in his career, sang jingles for many popular commercials during the 90s, one being the Nerolac advertisement. He made his debut in the music industry in 1999 with the popular album Pal. He also sang in several languages other than Hindi, including Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Marathi and Kannada.

KK is survived by his wife Jyothy Krishna and kids- Nakul and Taamara.