'Always fight. Always stand': Vir Das, Rohan Joshi, Priyanka Chopra and more react to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Saturday that he has submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he was "saddened" by the series of events that unfolded over the past 10 days.

The resignation comes amid mounting public and political pressure following protests over alleged irregularities in major competitive examinations, including NEET-UG, the country's medical entrance exam. Members of the newly formed satirical political outfit Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) had also been staging a sit-in protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar since June, demanding accountability and Pradhan's resignation.

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Soon after the announcement, social media was flooded with reactions from politicians, students, activists and public figures. Several celebrities from the entertainment industry also responded, with many expressing solidarity with students or reacting to the development through social media posts.

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What led to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as Union Education Minister? ⌵ Dharmendra Pradhan resigned due to increasing public and political pressure amidst protests over alleged irregularities in major competitive examinations like NEET-UG. 2 Why were students protesting against Dharmendra Pradhan? ⌵ Students protested due to claims of irregularities in the NEET-UG examination and demanded accountability for the perceived mismanagement of the education system. 3 How did public figures react to Pradhan's resignation? ⌵ Reactions flooded social media, with many politicians, celebrities, and activists expressing support for the students and acknowledging their perseverance in demanding accountability. 4 What implications does Pradhan's resignation have for education reforms in India? ⌵ His resignation is seen as a catalyst for potential education reforms, highlighting the need for transparency and changes to restore trust in the examination system. 5 Should more political accountability be expected after Pradhan's resignation? ⌵ Yes, many political leaders and activists believe that Pradhan's resignation should lead to broader accountability measures and systemic reforms to prevent similar issues in the future.

Comedian and actor Vir Das also shared an emotional message on Instagram, congratulating students for their perseverance. He wrote, “You restored a single word of a tiny little sentence of that book we all read in school and forgot. You beautiful kids. Whatever the hell happens from here, you won. Now hurry up and celebrate.”

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From the Bollywood, among the first to react was Priyanka Chopra, who commented on journalist Faye D'Souza's Instagram post about the resignation. The actor responded with clapping, red heart and raised-hands emojis, a reaction widely interpreted by users as support for the sentiments expressed in the post.

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The same post was also liked by several Bollywood celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Triptii Dimri, Sonam Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, adding to the growing online conversation surrounding Pradhan's resignation.

Actor Vaani Kapoor shared a message that appeared to acknowledge the persistence of students who had been raising concerns over the examination controversy. She wrote, “For every student who kept pushing, kept questioning, and kept hoping.. this moment is for you.”

Vaani Kapoor reacts to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

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Actor Vijay Varma also weighed in on the development with a light-hearted social media post. Sharing a picture of Dharmendra Pradhan, he wrote, "Accha chalta hoon.. duaaon mein yaad rakhna." The caption, borrowed from a popular Bollywood song, was widely shared across social media platforms.

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Comedian and streamer Samay Raina was among the earliest prominent personalities to publicly react after the resignation announcement. Posting on Instagram, he wrote, “More power to the students.”

Comedia Rohan Joshi also reacted to the news. The caption of the post read: “Youthz, I bow to thee.”

See his post here:

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Earlier in the day, Dharmendra Pradhan announced that he had tendered his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In his statement, the minister said he was "saddened" by the developments of the past 10 days, which culminated in his decision to step down.

His resignation follows sustained protests by members of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), who had been holding demonstrations at Delhi's Jantar Mantar since June. The group had demanded action over alleged examination irregularities and called for ministerial accountability.

The political development has since dominated social media, with reactions continuing to pour in from across the country, including from students, public figures and members of the film industry.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.