Mahua Moitra has been the subject of debates on social media that go beyond politics ever since the Louis Vuitton bag issue. The most recent instance of this involved her attire selection on August 16 for ‘ Khela Hobe Dibas ’ in West Bengal. The Trinamool Lok Sabha MP was spotted celebrating by kicking the ball while sporting a saree and a pair of sneakers.

She was asked whether her shoes matched the same kind of luxury branding like the Louis Vuitton purse. “Nice pair of Sneakers.. Branded,obviously to complement her 'Jhola' of Louis Vuittion label," wrote one user. To the query, Moitra replied, “Always my friend, always."

Also Read: BJP MPs heckled Congress chief 'pack-wolf style’: Mahua Moitra on Sonia-Smriti spat

While another user was wondering which luxury brand she was wearing (Shoes kon se luxury brand ke hai?), she confirmed what she was wearing. “MoSha brand. Naam nahi suna kya? Gujarat mein factory hai." Moitra said.

One user went a step further and advised the MP that she should not be wearing a saree while playing football. “Use salwars...Can get hurt wearing sarees," he wrote. Moitra replied, “ne kick doesn’t hurt :-)"

Also Read: I'll bet you ₹15 lakh: Mahua Moitra's jibe at Nirmala Sitharaman on freebies

On social media, Mahua Moitra has been confronting trolls. She made many scathing jabs about the "LV controversy". Recently, the MP responded to a query over her saree by saying: "It is a cotton Dhakai from Bangladesh. My illegal Rohingya friends smuggle it across for me."

The TMC MP, who recently made headlines for allegedly "hiding" her Louis Vuitton bag in Parliament as a discussion on price increases got underway, earlier made fun of a news outlet that had tweeted about a change in her "fashion sense" in response to the scandal.

Mahua Moitra's arrival in Parliament was captured on camera and tweeted by the news outlet. The Moitra was photographed with a different bag this time, despite typically arriving at Parliament with the same Louis Vuitton bag.

“My dears- this is also Louis Vuitton - the Pochette. Do look it up- will save you time trying to figure it out," Mahua Moitra said.