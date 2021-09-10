In true Maharashtrian style, Ellis has said he popular snack was “lai bhaari" (excellent).
Several of his followers and other Twitter users are now busy indulging him with their own interesting quips about vada pav and food.
The US consulate in Mumbai replied to Ellis' tweet and wrote: “Next time you’re in Mumbai and want #VadaPav, come join U.S. Consul General Ranz at #Aaswad for the best Maharashtrian street food in town (sic)."
Some have suggested him other Indian dishes to try as well, given his apparent penchant for food.
“Oh my all-time favourite. Try their sabudana wada. Yummy (sic)," wrote one Twitter user.
Ellis on Monday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and other leaders in Mumbai and paid a visit to a Ganesh idol workshop to learn about the significance of Ganesh Chaturthi.
He discussed the UK and Maharashtra's relations in trade, healthcare and climate action with Uddhav Thackeray and other leaders.
Ellis said in a tweet, "Delighted to meet with @CMOMaharashtra Shri Uddhav Thackeray and @AUThackeray to discuss ways in which the UK and Maharashtra can further work on trade, healthcare, climate change, and other areas."
During his visit to Mumbai from 7 to 9 September, he also met Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar besides engaging with leading businesses with UK links such as Tatas, Mahindras, Piramals, and a few more.
Interestingly, Ellis had his first vada pav while in the city and was also greeted by famous Dabbawalas who gifted him a symbolic dabba.
Taking to Twitter, Ellis said, "Delighted to receive this beautiful tiffin box from Mumbai's exceptional #Dabbawalas."