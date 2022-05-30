The Congress party on Sunday announced the names of 10 candidates from seven states for the Rajya Sabha elections scheduled to take place on June 10
Mumbai: A day after Congress announced its Rajya Sabha nominees, actor-turned-politician Nagma today expressed her discontent after being denied Rajya Sabha seat.
Taking to Twitter, Nagma said, "Sonia Ji, our Congress president had personally committed to accommodating me in RS in 2003/04 when I joined Congress party on her behest. We were not in power then. Since then it is been 18 years, they did not find an opportunity. Mr Imran is accommodated in RS from Maharashtra. I ask am I less deserving."
The Congress party on Sunday announced the names of 10 candidates from seven states for the Rajya Sabha elections scheduled to take place on June 10. The names of many prominent leaders are missing from the list leading to voices of dissatisfaction rising in the party.
Randeep Singh Surjewala, Mukul Wasnik and Pramod Tiwari have been made candidates from Rajasthan. Imran Pratapgarhi and Ranjeet Ranjan have been fielded from Maharashtra.
The Congress party has fielded Rajeev Shukla, Ajay Maken, and Jairam Ramesh from Chhattisgarh, Haryana, and Karnataka respectively.
P Chidambaram, who is an MP in the Rajya Sabha, has once again been given a run from Tamil Nadu, while Ranjeet Ranjan has been fielded from Chhattisgarh. The party has fielded Vivek Tankha as a candidate from Madhya Pradesh.
Elections will be held on June 10 to fill 57 Rajya Sabha seats from 15 states falling vacant due to the retirement of members on different dates between June and August. The last date for filing nominations is May 31.
