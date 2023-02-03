Home / News / India /  Aman Gupta finds boAt's mention in kid's answer sheet, posts on social media
Back

Shark Tank India's judge and co-founder of boAt Aman Gupta on 3 February shared his happiness on the social media after a person shared his son's answer sheet on Instagram .

Sharing his happiness over the popularity of his brand, Aman took to Twitter and wrote, "I came across this on Instagram. I always said:- A for Apple B for boAt," adding, "Petition to make this change in all text books…."

Here's the tweet:

Gupta even shared the Instagram post by Vikram Patil who took a screenshot of his son Anvay's answer sheet, where the later framed a sentence with boat, saying, "BoAt is a brand of headphone by Aman Gupta."

ALSO READ: Shark Tank India 2: 34.63 crore invested so far, Namita Thapar leads the way. How 'sharks' are investing

Here's the Insta post by Vikram Patil:

Reacting on the post, several social media users commented on it too. Dr Vaibhav Kapoor wrote, "Startups will truly change the face of the country soon."

While another user Tushar Tyagi wrote, "Everyone is influenced by startup wave." Ravi Choudhury Agarwal wrote, "Wow that's incredible. Loved it. This is Make in India."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Saurav Mukherjee

A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout