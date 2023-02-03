Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Aman Gupta finds boAt's mention in kid's answer sheet, posts on social media

1 min read . 10:12 PM IST Saurav Mukherjee
boAt co-founder Aman Gupta.

  • Aman Gupta even shared the Instagram post by Vikram Patil who took a screenshot of his son Anvay's answer sheet, where the later framed a sentence with boAt.

Shark Tank India's judge and co-founder of boAt Aman Gupta on 3 February shared his happiness on the social media after a person shared his son's answer sheet on Instagram .

Sharing his happiness over the popularity of his brand, Aman took to Twitter and wrote, "I came across this on Instagram. I always said:- A for Apple B for boAt," adding, "Petition to make this change in all text books…."

Here's the tweet:

Gupta even shared the Instagram post by Vikram Patil who took a screenshot of his son Anvay's answer sheet, where the later framed a sentence with boat, saying, "BoAt is a brand of headphone by Aman Gupta."

ALSO READ: Shark Tank India 2: 34.63 crore invested so far, Namita Thapar leads the way. How 'sharks' are investing

Here's the Insta post by Vikram Patil:

Reacting on the post, several social media users commented on it too. Dr Vaibhav Kapoor wrote, "Startups will truly change the face of the country soon."

While another user Tushar Tyagi wrote, "Everyone is influenced by startup wave." Ravi Choudhury Agarwal wrote, "Wow that's incredible. Loved it. This is Make in India."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Saurav Mukherjee

A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
