boAt becomes 1st Indian brand to manufactures 1 crore wearables products in a year2 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 01:02 PM IST
- Aman Gupta also spoke about the questions raised on the company whether it could Make in India.
boAt's co-founder and Shark Tank India judge Aman Gupta on 26 January has spoken about the company's Make in India journey.
