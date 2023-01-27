boAt's co-founder and Shark Tank India judge Aman Gupta on 26 January has spoken about the company's Make in India journey.

'It wasn’t easy, he wrote.

Gupta also spoke about the questions raised on the company whether it could Make in India.

In a series of tweet, he wrote, “Many people questioned whether we could really Make In India. It wasn’t easy. Obstacles lined the road. But we were unwavering in our commitment. We took a pledge to try our best to Make in India."

Also Read: Boat share sale likely to be revived, Sameer Mehta says

He further added that boAt has become the first Indian brand to manufacture over 1 crore wearables products in one year.

“Today, with #HumBheeBanaLenge spirit, we take great pride in being the first Indian brand to manufacture over 1 crore wearables products in one year. It is a great honour for us to be able to give back in whatever small way we can to our wonderful nation," he added.

He also thanked the boAtheads for the success.

Further adding, he wrote, “The Indian growth story is phenomenal, and we want to contribute to it. Thank You boAtheads! Jai Hind. BORN IN INDIA. MADE IN INDIA, ROCK'IN INDIA."

Many people questioned whether we could really Make In India. It wasn’t easy. Obstacles lined the road. But we were unwavering in our commitment. We took a pledge to try our best to make in India. — Aman Gupta (@amangupta0303) January 26, 2023

Commenting on his post, one user wrote, “Your business approach towards prioritising profit and staying humble throughout the journey is really inspiring. Thanks for being a storehouse of positivity and wisdom."

“Superb Aman Bhai and Kudos to Team Boat ! We would be happy and lucky to be logistics partner for Boat and provide you best logistics solutions for exporting these ..products," another user wrote.

Another user wrote, “I still use the boat to connect to my ipad and phone. It was less than 2k when it was purchased years ago and performance is still the best. Keep building good affordable products. Jai hind."

Another user commented, “Is it manufactured as designing the product, interfacing the components, building all the PCBs and all the stuff or just assemble the components imported from china and label them here. Because both are completely different. You can't call it make in India but assemble in India."

Earlier in December, boAt partnered with the streaming platform Netflix to announce a wireless headphone in India. The company had launched Boat Stream Edition headphones in the country that include boAt Nirvana 751 ANC wireless headphones, boAt Airdopes 411 ANC TWS earphones and boAt Rockerz 333 Pro neckband style Bluetooth.

The company last year had deferred its public share sale plans and raised $60 million ( ₹500 crore) from private investors instead, amid continuing concerns over the volatile stock market. The Mumbai-based company had filed its draft initial share sale papers with the markets regulator in January to raise ₹2,000 crore. However, like several other startups, such as PharmEasy and Droom Technologies, the company put its listing plans on the back burner, citing tough market conditions. The company had posted a revenue of nearly ₹3,000 crore in FY22.