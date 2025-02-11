‘Amanatullah Khan helped repeat offender flee’: Multiple raids to arrest Okhla AAP MLA, FIR filed

A team of Delhi Police personnel reached the residence of AAP leader Amanatullah Khan in connection with allegations against his supporters of freeing a murder attempt accused from police custody.

Police personnel outside the residence of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan after his supporters were accused of freeing a murder attempt accused from police custody, in New Delhi, on Monday.(PTI)

An FIR has been registered against Aam Admi Party MLA from Okhla Amanatullah Khan following allegations of obstructing law enforcement operations. A joint team of the Delhi Police and the Crime Branch reportedly conducted raids to apprehend him, and police sources told news agency IANS that Khan’s arrest is imminent.

According to a report by news agency ANI, the Delhi Police team reached the residence of AAP leader Amanatullah Khan over allegations that his supporters freed an accused in an attempt to murder case from police custody.

What did Amanatullah Khan do?

According to the police, a crime branch team went to the Jamia Nagar area to arrest Shavez Khan, an accused in a 2018 attempted murder case. But the police allegedly found that the accused had fled the place.

DCP South East, Ravi Kumar Singh said, “On receiving information, a Delhi Police Crime Branch team reached the area to nab a repeat offender. ”

“During that time, Amanatullah Khan arrived with his supporters and helped the offender, Shavez Khan, flee,” Ravi Kumar Singh said.

"He [Shavez Khan] has been absconding since then," the senior official said. "We are undertaking legal proceedings. All necessary legal actions will be taken... Efforts are being made to establish contact with him [Amanatullah Khan], but it is yet to go through...Investigation is underway...," the police had said earlier.

FIR against Amanatullah Khan

Police said an FIR was filed against Amanatullah Khan and his supporters under sections of organised crime, among others.

The FIR was filed under various sections of the BNS, which pertain to harbouring offenders, obstructing public servants and conspiracy against the state, for allegedly leading an attack on the police team in Jamia Nagar. 

Police are in the process of tracing Amanatullah Khan to interrogate him about the incident. "We haven't been able to contact Amanatullah Khan, and neither is he cooperating in the investigation," the police official noted.

Amanatullah Khan is the newly elected AAP MLA from Okhla, winning the constituency with 88,943 votes. He pipped Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Manish Chaudhary by a margin of 23,639 votes.

