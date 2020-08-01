Amar Singh, Rajya Sabha member and former SP leader, passes away

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh Singh passed away at the age of 64 after a prolonged illness at a private hospital in Singapore, Saturday.

Singh, 64, had undergone kidney transplant in 2011 and was not keeping well for a long time. He was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore since several months.

"Saddened to know about the death of senior leader and parliamentarian Amar Singh," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted.

Tribute to the great revolutionary freedom fighter Lokmanya #BalGangadharTilak ji on his death anniversary.

His contribution will be remembered forever🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/tEdchlp1hz — Amar Singh (@AmarSinghTweets) August 1, 2020

Earlier in the day, the former Samajwadi leader had posted messages on Twitter, paying tributes to Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his 100th death anniversary and also wishing people on Eid.

Vice President of India and Chairman, Rajya Sabha, M. Venkaiah Naidu has expressed his profound grief over the untimely demise of Amar Singh, a sitting independent Member of Rajya Sabha.

Expressing sorrow over Singh's passing away at a relatively young age, the Vice President said that the country has lost an able Parliamentarian.

"Singh was popular across the political spectrum and always strove for the uplift of the downtrodden and marginalized sections of society", he added.





This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated