Amara Raja Batteries Limited, industrial and automotive battery major, on Friday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Government of Telangana to setup state-of-the-art research and manufacturing facilities for lithium-ion battery-making in Mahbubnagar district, Telangana. Over the next 10 years, the company intends to invest over ₹9500 crores, after necessary approvals.
Amara Raja Batteries Limited, industrial and automotive battery major, on Friday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Government of Telangana to setup state-of-the-art research and manufacturing facilities for lithium-ion battery-making in Mahbubnagar district, Telangana. Over the next 10 years, the company intends to invest over ₹9500 crores, after necessary approvals.
The initial facilities would include an energy research and innovation center in Hyderabad, dubbed the Amara Raja E-hub. It will be equipped with advanced laboratories and testing infrastructure for material research, prototyping, product life cycle analysis and proof of concept demonstration, the company said.
The initial facilities would include an energy research and innovation center in Hyderabad, dubbed the Amara Raja E-hub. It will be equipped with advanced laboratories and testing infrastructure for material research, prototyping, product life cycle analysis and proof of concept demonstration, the company said.
"This will cater to the development needs of the Amara Raja as well as to provide a range of facilities open to other players in the energy and mobility ecosystem," the filing added.
"This will cater to the development needs of the Amara Raja as well as to provide a range of facilities open to other players in the energy and mobility ecosystem," the filing added.
Amara Raja Batteries Chairman & Managing Director Jayadev Galla said "the strategic partnership with the Telangana government would bring in the impetus for innovations in sustainable technologies for the whole region, in addition to generating employment opportunities. We have had a long association with the state and are excited to finally have the opportunity to establish an industrial base here," he added.
Amara Raja Batteries Chairman & Managing Director Jayadev Galla said "the strategic partnership with the Telangana government would bring in the impetus for innovations in sustainable technologies for the whole region, in addition to generating employment opportunities. We have had a long association with the state and are excited to finally have the opportunity to establish an industrial base here," he added.
The company further said as part of its journey towards Giga scale manufacturing of advanced cell technology products, it would be establishing a commercial scale pilot plant and the first giga scale cell production facility.
The company further said as part of its journey towards Giga scale manufacturing of advanced cell technology products, it would be establishing a commercial scale pilot plant and the first giga scale cell production facility.
Amara Raja Batteries Limited is an Energy and Mobility enterprise and manufacturer of energy storage products for both industrial and automotive applications in the Indian battery industry. The company supplies automotive batteries under OE relationships to Ashok Leyland, Ford India, Honda, Hyundai, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, and Tata Motors. The company’s Industrial and Automotive Batteries are exported to countries in the Indian Ocean Rim.
Amara Raja Batteries Limited is an Energy and Mobility enterprise and manufacturer of energy storage products for both industrial and automotive applications in the Indian battery industry. The company supplies automotive batteries under OE relationships to Ashok Leyland, Ford India, Honda, Hyundai, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, and Tata Motors. The company’s Industrial and Automotive Batteries are exported to countries in the Indian Ocean Rim.
Shares of Amara Raja Batteries were trading more than a per cent higher at ₹654 apiece on the BSE in Friday's trading session. The battery stock is up about 2% in 2022 (YTD) so far.
Shares of Amara Raja Batteries were trading more than a per cent higher at ₹654 apiece on the BSE in Friday's trading session. The battery stock is up about 2% in 2022 (YTD) so far.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.