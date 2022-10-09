Amaravati rain: IMD releases weather warning for next 5 days

A weather advisory for Amaravati city has been issued by the India Metrological Department (IMD). For the next five days, the IMD has predicted light to moderate rain
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
A weather advisory for Amaravati city in Andhra Pradesh has been issued by the India Metrological Department (IMD). For the next five days, the IMD has predicted light to moderate rain.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
A weather advisory for Amaravati city in Andhra Pradesh has been issued by the India Metrological Department (IMD). For the next five days, the IMD has predicted light to moderate rain.
For the next three days, the IMD has predicted thunderstorms with lightning and heavy rain in isolated locations in the Rayalaseema region as well as in NCAP & Yanam, SCAP, and Rayalaseema.
For the next three days, the IMD has predicted thunderstorms with lightning and heavy rain in isolated locations in the Rayalaseema region as well as in NCAP & Yanam, SCAP, and Rayalaseema.
The parts of the national capital also received continuous heavy rainfall on Saturday.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The parts of the national capital also received continuous heavy rainfall on Saturday.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The reported rains in Delhi amount to 74.3mm, 87.2mm, and 85.2mm at SFD, Lodhi Road, and Ayaynagar respectively. Also, Delhi ridge and Palam reported 60 and 64mm respectively.
The reported rains in Delhi amount to 74.3mm, 87.2mm, and 85.2mm at SFD, Lodhi Road, and Ayaynagar respectively. Also, Delhi ridge and Palam reported 60 and 64mm respectively.
As per the weather forecasting agency, the rainfall recorded today is not record-breaking for the month of October in terms of daily 24 hours rain amount.
As per the weather forecasting agency, the rainfall recorded today is not record-breaking for the month of October in terms of daily 24 hours rain amount.
The IMD has predicted more light to moderate downpours in the national capital on Sunday.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The IMD has predicted more light to moderate downpours in the national capital on Sunday.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The IMD said that the national capital will not receive significant rainfall from October 10 onwards, however, drizzling or light rain might happen.
The IMD said that the national capital will not receive significant rainfall from October 10 onwards, however, drizzling or light rain might happen.
Speaking to ANI, RK Jenamani, Scientist, IMD, said, "As per latest analysis, rainfall activity is occurring over north India due to interaction between western disturbance which is at the middle and upper troposphere and at the lower level there is a because its cyclonic circulation over the Gujarat region and from there the moisture because the wind is coming towards the Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR region and East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh.
Speaking to ANI, RK Jenamani, Scientist, IMD, said, "As per latest analysis, rainfall activity is occurring over north India due to interaction between western disturbance which is at the middle and upper troposphere and at the lower level there is a because its cyclonic circulation over the Gujarat region and from there the moisture because the wind is coming towards the Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR region and East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh.