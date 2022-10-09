Amaravati rain: IMD releases weather warning for next 5 days

Speaking to ANI, RK Jenamani, Scientist, IMD, said, "As per latest analysis, rainfall activity is occurring over north India due to interaction between western disturbance which is at the middle and upper troposphere and at the lower level there is a because its cyclonic circulation over the Gujarat region and from there the moisture because the wind is coming towards the Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR region and East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh.