Amarinder Singh accuses Punjab govt of doing ‘nothing’ on Khalistan issue

Captain Amarinder Singh claimed that Khalistani slogans were not raised when he was serving as Punjab Chief Minister before quitting Congress last year.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Former Punjab Chief Minister, who recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Saturday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led State government of doing ‘nothing’ on the issue of Khalistan, according to the news agency ANI.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Former Punjab Chief Minister, who recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Saturday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led State government of doing ‘nothing’ on the issue of Khalistan, according to the news agency ANI.
He also claimed that Khalistani slogans were not raised when he was serving as Punjab Chief Minister before quitting Congress last year.
He also claimed that Khalistani slogans were not raised when he was serving as Punjab Chief Minister before quitting Congress last year.
“The government (Punjab) needs to crack down on issue of Khalistan. Khalistan slogans weren't raised during my tenure as I took strict steps. Law and order is state subject. They (Punjab government) are not doing anything. BJP will form government both in Punjab and Center," Amarinder Singh told ANI.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“The government (Punjab) needs to crack down on issue of Khalistan. Khalistan slogans weren't raised during my tenure as I took strict steps. Law and order is state subject. They (Punjab government) are not doing anything. BJP will form government both in Punjab and Center," Amarinder Singh told ANI.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Post joining the BJP, Singh merged his Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) with the BJP. The two-time former chief minister is the scion of the erstwhile Patiala royal family. He made the announcement of joining the saffron party after he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on September 12 in Delhi.
Post joining the BJP, Singh merged his Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) with the BJP. The two-time former chief minister is the scion of the erstwhile Patiala royal family. He made the announcement of joining the saffron party after he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on September 12 in Delhi.
In September 2021, Singh had unceremoniously resigned from the Congress ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections and floated his PLC and then made an alliance with the BJP that already had made SAD (Sanyukt) as its ally.
In September 2021, Singh had unceremoniously resigned from the Congress ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections and floated his PLC and then made an alliance with the BJP that already had made SAD (Sanyukt) as its ally.
Punjab had witnessed chaotic scenes outside the Golden Temple in Amritsar on the 38th anniversary of Operation Blue Star carried out by Indian Army in June 1984 to flush out militants from the Golden Temple complex.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Punjab had witnessed chaotic scenes outside the Golden Temple in Amritsar on the 38th anniversary of Operation Blue Star carried out by Indian Army in June 1984 to flush out militants from the Golden Temple complex.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
This came after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had a closed-door meeting with Takht Jathedar Gyani Harpreet Singh. Several Sikh men were seen Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had a closed-door meeting with Takht Jathedar Gyani Harpreet Singh.
This came after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had a closed-door meeting with Takht Jathedar Gyani Harpreet Singh. Several Sikh men were seen Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had a closed-door meeting with Takht Jathedar Gyani Harpreet Singh.
It was reported that Takht Kesgarh Sahib Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh compared the then Indian government with the Mughals and soon after pro-Bindranwale and Khalistan slogans were raised. The religious leader even accused Former Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru of framing an anti-Sikh policy which was later executed in June 84.
It was reported that Takht Kesgarh Sahib Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh compared the then Indian government with the Mughals and soon after pro-Bindranwale and Khalistan slogans were raised. The religious leader even accused Former Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru of framing an anti-Sikh policy which was later executed in June 84.