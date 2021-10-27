Amarinder Singh awaits EC nod for party name, symbol

“Obviously many people are with us. We are waiting for the opportune moment. But I will not take their names as my supporters are already being harassed," he said. Asked how many MLAs are in touch with him, the former CM said, “If Rahul Gandhi needs to have back-to-back meetings with Punjab Congress MLAs, what does it mean?" On not resigning yet from the Congress, he said, “I have spent 50 years in the Congress, how does it matter if I stay for another 10 days?" Singh had last week said that he would soon launch his own party, and that he was hopeful of a seat adjustment with the BJP provided the ongoing farmers’ stir was resolved in their interest. He also asserted that he had never spoken of aligning with the BJP, and that all he wanted was seat sharing.