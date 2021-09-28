Amarinder Singh leaves for Delhi: Former Punjab chief minister and senior Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh has left for Delhi amid speculations that he may meet some senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

#WATCH | Former Punjab CM and senior Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh arrives at Chandigarh airport to leave for Delhi. pic.twitter.com/tgfoiOHyqv — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2021

However, Singh's media advisor Raveen Thukral said that too much being read into former chief minister's visit to Delhi. “He’s on a personal visit, during which he’ll meet some friends and also vacate Kapurthala house for the new CM. No need for any unnecessary speculation," Thukral said.

This is Amarinder's first visit to Delhi after resigning as chief minister of Punjab on 18 September. Some media reports claimed he may meet some BJP leaders in Delhi.

Amarinder had resigned amid a power tussle with then Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. Today, Sidhu in a surprise move resigned as Punjab Congress chief.

After resigning as Punjab chief minister, Amarinder Singh had said he felt “humiliated" as his leadership was questioned by the central leadership.

Amarinder dubbed Sidhu as "anti-national" and "dangerous", saying he would pit a strong candidate against Sidhu in the upcoming assembly polls. He had indicated he was still keeping his political options open, adding that he was talking to his friends before deciding on his future course of action.

In a resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi, Sidhu today said that he can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. "Therefore, I hereby resign as the President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. I will continue to serve the Congress," Sidhu wrote in his resignation letter," he said.

Moment after his resignation, Amarinder said: “I told you so…he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of Punjab." Former Punjab CM is on his way to Delhi

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.