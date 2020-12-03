Amarinder Singh meets Shah, says there is nothing for me to resolve

Following the meeting, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh said, "Discussion is going on between farmers and Centre, there's nothing for me to resolve. I reiterated my opposition in my meeting with Home Minister and requested him to resolve the issue as it affects the economy of my state and security of the nation."

The Punjab chief minister and his Congress party have been supporting the farmers' stir and the state Assembly had also passed a set of bills aimed at negating the Centre's farm legislation.

Singh had said that he and his government were willing to mediate in the talks between the Centre and the farmers in the collective interest of all.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister's Office in Punjab said the CM has announced financial assistance of ₹5 lakh each to the families of the two farmers, hailing from districts Mansa and Moga respectively, who died during ongoing Farm law protests.





