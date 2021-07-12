Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday ordered an immediate withdrawal of all power regulatory restrictions that were imposed on industries across the state to meet the power crisis amid the intense heatwave in the region.

Over the last few days, several parts of the state have been reeling under an unprecedented power shortage with urban and rural areas facing long hours of load shedding amid scorching heat.

The power crisis was triggered by a delayed monsoon and an unprecedented surge in demand from agricultural and domestic sectors.

State-owned Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL) was constrained to impose power regulatory measures on industrial as well other consumers to bridge the gap between demand and supply.

PSPCL had blamed the failure of one unit of the Talwandi Sabo Power Limited (TSPL) and a prolonged dry spell for the power crisis in the state.

The corporation managed to supply nearly 12,500MW daily against a demand of 15,500MW. The PSPCL is now relying on monsoon as rains will decrease the demand by about 3,000MW and the generation from hydropower stations will also go up.

The shortfall is mainly due to lesser generation by hydropower stations, including Bhakra Beas Management Board, and 1,980MW TSPL going out of operations.

Punjab govt under fire from opposition

The Congress-led government has been under fire from the opposition for not being able to provide sufficient electricity to consumers, especially to paddy growers for sowing their crops.

Earlier, Captain Amarinder Singh had said the government would soon announce a legal strategy to counter the 'ill-conceived Power purchase agreement (PPA) signed by the Badals during their rule, which had put an 'atrociously unnecessary financial' burden on the state.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, meanwhile, asked who or what was stopping the present government from scrapping agreements in the last few years and pointed out that industries were suffering huge losses to the crisis.

He has also asked CM Singh to 'beg, borrow and buy power', but ensure 24x7 electricity to the people.

