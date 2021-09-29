Amarinder Singh meets Amit Shah: A week after stepping down as Punjab chief minister, senior Congress leader Amarinder Singh on Thursday met the Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. This was his first meeting with Amit Shah after resignation as Punjab chief minister on 18 September.

#WATCH | Former Punjab CM and Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh reaches the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi pic.twitter.com/787frIaou7 — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2021

When he left for the national capital on Wednesday, there were speculations that he may meet Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda but Singh said there were no political meetings planned in Delhi.

Singh's media asdvisor Raveen Thukral said too much was being read into Amarinder’s visit to Delhi. “He’s on a personal visit, during which he’ll meet some friends and also vacate Kapurthala house for the new CM. No need for any unnecessary speculation," he said.

However, Amarinder Singh's meeting with Shah has sparked a fresh buzz that he may be his way out of the Congress. Singh had to step down over power tussle with Navjot Singh Sidhu.

However, the former chief minister said that he was disappointed at the way the top leadership of the Congress in Delhi managed the the whole affairs in Punjab. He said he felt humiliated and would decide his future course of actions in due time.

While interacting with media after his resignation as the chief minister, Singh had said: "Apparently they (the high command) do not have confidence in me and did not think I could handle my job. I felt humiliated at the manner in which they handled the whole affair."

On his future in Congress or outside, Singh said that “there is always an option and I will use that option when the time comes".

The former chief minister had been at odds with Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has backing of Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi. Singh had removed Sidhu from his cabinet and also had reservations over his promotion to PPCC chief. However, the central leadership went ahead with its decision to appoint Sidhu as Punjab chief.

Singh said Sidhu is eying the post of chief minister, but he would oppose him “tooth and nail" and put up a strong candidate to defeat him. Singh also called Sidhu an “incompetent man" who would be a disaster for a bordering state like Punjab.

