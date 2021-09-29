Hours after meeting Amit Shah in Delhi, former chief minister Amarinder Singh said he urged the Union home minister to resolve the crisis urgently with repeal of the laws and guarantee MSP. “Met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. Discussed the prolonged farmers’ agitation against Farm Laws and urged him to resolve the crisis urgently with repeal of the laws and guarantee MSP, besides supporting Punjab in crop diversification’," Singh said.

Met Union Home Minister @AmitShah ji in Delhi. Discussed the prolonged farmers agitation against #FarmLaws & urged him to resolve the crisis urgently with repeal of the laws & guarantee MSP, besides supporting Punjab in crop diversification. #NoFarmersNoFood — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 29, 2021

Singh's meeting with Shah came just over a week after he was forced to resign as the chief minister of Punjab. There have been speculations that he might switch over to the BJP. However, the BJP does not have strong support in the state and people have been against the Centre over three farm laws introduced last year.

In this backdrop, Singh will have a chance in the state only if he succeeds in getting some sort of concessions on the farm laws from the Centre. Today, he said he urged Shah to resolve the crisis urgently with repeal of the laws and guarantee MSP.

After resigning as the chief minister, Singh had said he felt humiliated at the way party high command in Delhi handled the party affairs in Punjab. He was miffed with the leadership for calling a Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meet, which is the prerogative of the chief minister.

The Punjab Congress was a divided house for quite some time with a section of legislatures rallying behind Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was also backed by Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi. Sidhu was appointed as state chief despite opposition from Amarinder Singh.

Singh said Sidhu was eying the chief minister post but he would be a disaster for Punjab.

