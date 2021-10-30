Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday denied reports of backend talks with the Congress and said that he will launch his own party soon. He said the time for rapprochement was over.

"Reports of backend talks with Congress are incorrect. The time for rapprochement is over. I'm grateful to Sonia Gandhi ji for her support but will not stay in Congress now," Singh's aide Raveen Thukral quotes him as saying.

“I will soon launch my own party and will hold talks for seat sharing with BJP, breakaway Akali factions and others for Punjab elections once farmers' issue is resolved. I want to build strong collective force in interest of Punjab and its farmers," Singh said.

Singh resigned as the chief minister last month following differences with the party high command over the style functioning of the state government. Soon after stepping down, he made it clear that he won't remain in the Congress and float his own party.

Earlier this week, Singh said his newly announced political party will contest the upcoming elections from all 117 assembly seats in Punjab. He also claimed several Congress workers are going to join his new party.

"We will fight all 117 seats, whether we fight in adjustment or we fight on our own only time will tell... Plenty of Congress workers is coming in," he said during a press conference in Chandigarh.

The former chief minister said the process of launching a new political party is ongoing and he will disclose the name and symbol once confirmed by the Election Commission.

"Yes, I will be forming a new party. The name will be announced once the Election Commission clears it, along with the symbol. My lawyers are working on it," he said.

Singh has also already said that his new political outfit might form an alliance with the BJP if the issues of farmer protest are resolved in the interest of farmers.

Punjab is slated to go through assembly polls in 2022. In 2017 Assembly polls, Congress had won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.