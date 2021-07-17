Punjab Congress crisis: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary and Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat on Saturday said that Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh has assured him that he will honour any decision taken by the party president.

Earlier in the day, Rawat flew down to Chandigarh to meet Amarinder Singh amid infighting in the state unit. After meeting the chief minister, Rawat told media persons: "Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh reiterated that whatever decision will be taken by the Congress president, it will be honoured by him."

Amarinder Singh's media advisor Raveen Thukral too shared the details of the meeting between Rawat and Singh. "Had a fruitful meeting with Harish Rawat. Reiterated that any decision of INC president will be acceptable to all. Raised certain issues which he said he will take up with the INC president."

Rawat's meeting with the Punjab CM comes just a day after Amarinder Singh reportedly wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi expressing his reservations on a possible appointment of Navjot Singh Sidhu as Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief replacing Sunil Jakhar.

Sidhu has been challenging Singh over many issues for some time now. He has criticized his own government over electricity crisis in the state. Congress leadership has been making efforts to find a solution to the rift ahead of assembly polls next year.

On Friday, Rawat had met Sonia Gandhi and submitted his report regarding proposed changes in the Punjab Congress. Later on Saturday morning, Sidhu met state party Chief Sunil Jakhar at the latter's residence in Panchkula.

