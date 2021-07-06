Amarnath board launches online services; devotees to pay 1,100 for pooja

The Amarnath Shrine Board has started online services, such as live Darshan, and booking of prasad for the devotees of Lord Shiva on Tuesday. With the services, the devotees of the Amarnath cave shrine will be able to book their pooja and priests virtually, a spokesperson of the board said.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha launched various online services of Amarnath Shrine Board on Tuesday to provide a personal experience to the devotees.

Last month, the Jammu and Kashmir administration cancelled the Amarnath Yatra due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Consequently, the Amarnath Shrine Board extended online services including virtual pooja for devotees in their name, virtual hawan (with darshan) by name, and online prasad booking.

"For millions of devotees who are unable to visit the holy cave of Shri Amarnath Ji this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Shrine Board has brought Darshan, Hawan, and Prasad facility under the virtual mode. The devotees can book their Pooja, Hawan, and Prasad online, and priests at the holy cave will offer it in the devotee's name. Prasad will be subsequently delivered at doorsteps of the devotees," a spokesman of the board said.

"Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board is extending online services including virtual pooja for devotees in their name, virtual hawan (with darshan) by name and online prasad booking," said Nitishwar Kumar, CEO of the shrine board.

Kumar said devotees can book services through the board's website shriamarnathjishrine.com and also through the board's mobile application from Tuesday onwards.

Devotees will have to pay ₹1,100 for virtual pooja, ₹1,100 for prasad booking (with 5 gm silver coin of Amarnathji), ₹2,100 for prasad booking (with 10 gm silver coin of Amarnathji), ₹5,100 for the special hawan or combination of any of the above, he added.

The virtual pooja or hawan would be carried out by the priest at the holy cave by pronouncing the name and 'gotra' of the devotee along with chanting of 'mantras and shlokas', he said.

The devotees would be allowed in a virtual online room through Jio meet application where they would be having a special virtual pooja and darshan of the holy ice 'lingam' in their name, the CEO of Amarnath shrine board said.

“We are making an arrangement with the postal department for dispatching the prasad within 48 hours," Kumar said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.