Amarnath cloudburst: Jammu and Kashmir admin sets up helpline for Amarnath Yatra

Lt Governor administration and the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) gave out four telephone numbers where people can get information about the cloudburst incident
With thirteen people killed and over 48 others injured due to a cloudburst striking the area near the holy shrine of Amarnath on Friday, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday set up a helpline for the Amarnath Yatra, even as scores of pilgrims continue to remain missing. Additionally, the Lt Governor administration and the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) gave out four telephone numbers where people can get information about the cloudburst incident.
Here are the helpline numbers for Amarnath Yatra:
NDRF: 011-23438252 011-23438253
Kashmir Divisional Helpline: 0194-2496240
Shrine Board Helpline: 0194-2313149
Dr A Shah, Chief Medical Officer Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir said that thirteen people were killed and over 48 others injured when a cloudburst struck the area near the holy shrine of Amarnath on Friday. The Indian army said that six teams are involved in the rescue operation, two search and rescue Dog Squads with one each from Pattan and Sharifabad were inducted by air to Panjtarni and onward to the holy cave. "The injured patients are being managed well and are stable as of now," informed the CMO.
"As of now 13 dead and 48 injured. Six teams are involved in the rescue operation. Two additional medical teams were also sent. Two search and rescue dog squads with one each from Pattan and Sharifabad being inducted by Air to Panjtarni and onward to the holy cave," Dr A Shah, Ganderbal Chief Medical Officer, Jammu and Kashmir told ANI.
On Friday, the NDRF chief had said that the NDRF team immediately engaged in the rescue work and three people have been rescued so far. "One NDRF team is always deployed near the holy cave, which immediately engaged in the rescue work. One more team has been deployed and another is on its way," NDRF DG, Atul Karwal had said.
As per sources, the cloudburst incident took place at the holy cave area of Amarnath on Friday which resulted in a heavy discharge of water in the 'Nallah', adjoining the holy cave. Meanwhile, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officials said that the cloud burst occurred at the lower holy cave (Amarnath) at around 5.30 PM and the rescue teams rushed to the spot.
