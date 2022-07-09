Amarnath cloudburst: Jammu and Kashmir admin sets up helpline for Amarnath Yatra

Dr A Shah, Chief Medical Officer Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir said that thirteen people were killed and over 48 others injured when a cloudburst struck the area near the holy shrine of Amarnath on Friday. The Indian army said that six teams are involved in the rescue operation, two search and rescue Dog Squads with one each from Pattan and Sharifabad were inducted by air to Panjtarni and onward to the holy cave. "The injured patients are being managed well and are stable as of now," informed the CMO.

