Amarnath shrine board to go for online booking of chopper service, Delhi HC told

Amarnathji Shrine Board said it has decided to do the sale of tickets for helicopter services from Jammu and Kashmir online for the yatra, especially for old, ailing and disabled pilgrims
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday disposed of a plea seeking direction to Amarnath shrine board to adopt online booking of chopper service for yatra after the shrine board informed the court that it will start online booking, especially for old, ailing and disabled pilgrims.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday disposed of a plea seeking direction to Amarnath shrine board to adopt online booking of chopper service for yatra after the shrine board informed the court that it will start online booking, especially for old, ailing and disabled pilgrims.
Amarnathji Shrine Board said it has decided to do sale of tickets of helicopter services from Jammu and Kashmir online for the yatra, especially for old, ailing and disabled pilgrims.
Amarnathji Shrine Board said it has decided to do sale of tickets of helicopter services from Jammu and Kashmir online for the yatra, especially for old, ailing and disabled pilgrims.
A bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Sachin Datta disposed of the plea after the petitioner Indian Council of Legal Aid's general secretary and advocate R K Saini submitted that it has no grievance with the system put in place and now nothing survives in the petition.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Sachin Datta disposed of the plea after the petitioner Indian Council of Legal Aid's general secretary and advocate R K Saini submitted that it has no grievance with the system put in place and now nothing survives in the petition.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The petitioner Indian Council of Legal Aid had submitted that a lack of an online system for booking and sale of all tickets for helicopter services from Jammu and Srinagar for the Amarnath yatra is resulting in hoarding and black marketing of tickets leading to the misery for thousands of genuine and needy pilgrims.
The petitioner Indian Council of Legal Aid had submitted that a lack of an online system for booking and sale of all tickets for helicopter services from Jammu and Srinagar for the Amarnath yatra is resulting in hoarding and black marketing of tickets leading to the misery for thousands of genuine and needy pilgrims.
The petition had termed the refusal by the Centre and Amarnath shrine board to introduce an online booking of chopper service as arbitrary, discriminatory, irrational, unwarranted and unjust, and against the public interest.
The petition had termed the refusal by the Centre and Amarnath shrine board to introduce an online booking of chopper service as arbitrary, discriminatory, irrational, unwarranted and unjust, and against the public interest.
The petition, through lawyer Avadh Kaushik, said that it is the priority of the Modi government that the pilgrims coming for the Amarnath yatra should have hassle-free darshan and they should not face any problems.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The petition, through lawyer Avadh Kaushik, said that it is the priority of the Modi government that the pilgrims coming for the Amarnath yatra should have hassle-free darshan and they should not face any problems.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
But surprisingly, the problem of not being able to obtain helicopter tickets for Baba Amarnath Yatra, by the old and ailing and disable pilgrims on account of the black marketing of tickets by the authorised agents in collusion with the local hoteliers which already stood highlighted /exposed by the local newspapers and about which a representation already stood made by a public representative..., the plea said.
But surprisingly, the problem of not being able to obtain helicopter tickets for Baba Amarnath Yatra, by the old and ailing and disable pilgrims on account of the black marketing of tickets by the authorised agents in collusion with the local hoteliers which already stood highlighted /exposed by the local newspapers and about which a representation already stood made by a public representative..., the plea said.
Earlier in March, the Office of the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir informed that the Amarnath Yatra is set to resume from 30 June this year. The notice also mentioned that the yatra will be conducted following all Covid protocol and will last 43 days thereby culminating on Raskha Bandhan (August 11.)
Earlier in March, the Office of the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir informed that the Amarnath Yatra is set to resume from 30 June this year. The notice also mentioned that the yatra will be conducted following all Covid protocol and will last 43 days thereby culminating on Raskha Bandhan (August 11.)