Amarnath Yatra 2020 to begin on July 21 till August 3. All details here

JAMMU : This year's annual Amarnath Yatra to the Himalayan cave shrine in Jammu and Kashmir will be of 15 days. This was stated by the officials of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) that manages the affairs of the Yatra to the cave shrine situated at 3,880 metres above the sea level in J&K's Anantnag district.

Amarnath Yatra 2020 duration

Amarnath Yatra 2020 duration

This year's Yatra will begin on July 21 and end on August 3. The 'Pratham Puja' for the Yatra was held here on Friday. The duration of the Yatra has been cut short this time because of the coronavirus pandemic.

No pilgrims below 55 years

Except for the Sadhus, only pilgrims below 55 years of age will be allowed. All those undertaking the Yatra must possess COVID negative certificates."The pilgrims will be cross-checked for the virus before they are allowed to undertake the Yatra on entry into J&K", an official of the SASB said.

Register Online & Aarti Live telecast

All the pilgrims will have to register themselves online for the Yatra except the Sadhus. It has also be decided that the 'Aarti' performed at the cave shrine in morning and evening during the 15 days will be telecast live for devotees across the country.

Helicopters from Baltal base camp

Officials said because of the non-availability of local labourers and the difficulties in maintaining the track from the base camp to the cave shrine, Yatra 2020 will be performed by using helicopters from Baltal base camp in Ganderbal district to the cave shrine.

Not the Pahalgam route

Yatra 2020 will only be undertaken through the north Kashmir Baltal route. "No pilgrim will be allowed to undertake this year's Yatra through the Pahalgam route", officials said.

Yatra 2020 will conclude on August 3 on Shravan Purnima which coincides with the Raksha Bandhan festival.

