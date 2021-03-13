The annual Amarnath yatra to the 3,880-metre high cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas will commence on 28 June 28 and culminate, as per the tradition, on the day of Raskha Bandhan festival on 22 August, officials said today.

A decision to this effect was taken at the 40th board meeting of the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) chaired by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan here, the officials said.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration said, "Advance registration of pilgrims from Amarnath Yatra will commence from April 1 through 446 designated branches of Punjab National Bank, Jammu and Kashmir Bank and YES Bank, located in 37 states and UTs."

"During the meeting, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board approved the enhancement of remunerations for Pujaris from existing ₹1000 per day to ₹1500 per day for the next three years," said Jammu and Kashmir administration.

One of the highlights of this year's yatra would be the introduction of free of cost battery car service up and down of the 2.75-km-long Baltal to Domel stretch, the spokesperson said.

Laying special emphasis on providing best-in-class healthcare facilities to all the visiting devotees and service providers, the Lt Governor directed the officers concerned to upgrade the present healthcare facilities on both the routes with latest equipment and augmenting the strength of the medical staff to handle emergencies.

On strengthening the communication infrastructure, the Lt Governor directed for making telecom services operational at the holy cave and across the yatra routes two weeks prior to the commencement of pilgrimage.

It was further directed to upgrade the sanitation capacity commensurate with the enhanced yatra volume for the base camp and along the routes, the spokesperson said.

He said a discussion was also held on introducing RFID tracking and prepaid hiring of services.

The board directed for wide publicity to inform the intending pilgrims to timely secure the prescribed compulsory health certificates before seeking their advance registration from the nearest designated bank which would issue the pilgrim a 'Yatra Permit' valid for a specified date and route, the spokesperson said.

The spokesman said the board will also enable live telecast of morning and evening 'Aarti' (prayers) for devotees across the globe.

"The live telecast is a tool for virtual 'Darshan' for those who are unable to undertake the arduous Yatra," he said, adding the pilgrims can download the 'Shri Amarnathji Yatra' App available on the Google play store to get real time information about the Yatra and for availing several services online.

Further, the spokesman said the board is issuing silver coins of 5 gm and 10 gm denomination through the Metal and Mineral Trading Corporation (MMTC) which would be sold to the pilgrims at the cave shrine and at the offices of the board during the Yatra

The yatra was restricted to a group of Sadhus last year due to coronavirus pandemic, while a year earlier it was called off mid-way due to a "terror threat" on August 2, three days before the Centre revoked provisions of Article 370 and divided the state in to two union territories.

In 2019, over 3.42 lakh pilgrims visited the Hindu cave shrine, housing the naturally formed ice-shivlinga, while the highest number of over 3.52 lakh pilgrims paid their obeisance at the shrine in 2015.

As many as 3.20 lakh offered their prayers at the shrine in 2016, 2.60 lakh in 2017 and 2.85 lakh in 2018, the officials said.

*With inputs from agencies

