Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir administration issued the dos and don'ts for the pilgrims of the 43-day-long annual Amarnath Yatra. The Yatra is set to start on June 30, 2022, and conclude on August 11, 2022, on Raksha Bandhan.

Principal Secretary to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Nitishwar Kumar specified the dos and don'ts for the Amarnath pilgrimage, news agency ANI reported.

The pilgrims who have done their registrations and are planning to do the same, must do the morning or evening walk for nearly 4 to 5 hours daily. This is a necessity to keep oneself fit as one comes at a very high altitude.

Dos and don'ts for pilgrims of Amarnath Yatra

Practice deep breathing exercises as there are oxygen shortages at such high altitudes."

The principal secretary suggested the pilgrims to carry warm clothes as a precautionary measure.

The pilgrims who have done their registrations must bring a walking stick, jacket and eatables.

They should keep hydrating themselves to avoid dehydration.

The Centre has asked Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Odisha governments to take urgent steps to ensure that the ongoing Kedarnath Yatra and upcoming Amarnath Yatra and Rath Yatra are conducted in a manner so as to ensure high levels of cleanliness.

In this regard, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) Manoj Joshi has written to the Chief Secretaries of Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Odisha.

The States have been requested to provide for sufficient numbers of public toilets for both men and women throughout the approach roads to the shrines, and ensure that that they are kept clean, hygienic and usable at all times.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 89th Mann Ki Baat address to the nation on May 29, 2022, had expressed his concern regarding the heap of filth in Kedarnath. He made an appeal for maintaining the dignity of these pilgrimage sites through purity and cleanliness, as it is imperative that we abide by the resolution of cleanliness.

There are four holy shrines in Uttarakhand which are collectively referred to as "Char Dham of Uttarakhand". In the Hindu religion, Char Dham Yatra holds great importance and sanctity. Badrinath Yatra commenced on May 8, 2022 and Kedarnath Yatra on May 6, 2022.