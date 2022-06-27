Earlier, the ADGP and the divisional commissioner conducted an extensive tour of Poonch district and took stock of the law and order situation. Singh held a meeting of all the supervisory officers and was briefed about the security situation in the border district, officials said. They said the ADGP took stock of the steps being taken by the district police against over ground workers of terror groups and listed suspects. He also spoke about the prevailing threat and suggested proactive and preventive measures to deal with the situation, officials added.