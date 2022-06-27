Authorities reviewed security and other arrangements for the Budha Amarnath yatra scheduled to start in Jammu and Kashmir and issued a list of dos and don't for the pilgrims
Following thorough security review, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has issued the dos and don'ts for the pilgrims for the Amarnath Yatra which is all set to begin on June 30, 2022. Authorities on Sunday reviewed security and other arrangements for the Budha Amarnath yatra scheduled to start in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.
ADGP Mukesh Singh and Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar visited the Budha Amarnath temple at Mandi and paid their obeisance, officials said. Buddha Amarnath Temple, dedicated to lord Shiva, is one of the oldest shrines of Jammu region, and attracts a large number of devotees during the yatra.
Here are the dos for the Amarnath Yatris:
The yatris have been asked to carry sufficient woolen clothing as the temperatures may sometimes fall below 5 degrees Celsius.
Must carry umbrella, wind cheater, raincoat, and water proof shoes as the weather can be unpredictable.
Keep clothes and edibles in a suitable water proof bag to avoid getting belongings wet.
Don't stop at places which are marked by warning notices.
Don't use slippers because there are steep rises and falls on the route to the Holy cave. Only wear trekking shoes with laces.
Don't attempt any short cuts on the route as doing so would be dangerous.
Do not do anything during your entire forward/return journey which could cause pollution or disturb the environment of the Yatra area.
Use of plastics is strictly banned in the Union Territory and is punishable under law.
Meanwhile, the authorities reviewed security and other arrangements for the yatra with senior officers, including Deputy Commissioner, Poonch, Inder Jeet, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Rajouri-Poonch range, Mohd Haseeb Mughal and Senior Superintendent of Police, Poonch, Rohit Baskotra, they said.
Representatives of the temple management committee, co-ordination committee, civil society members, traders body all other stakeholders were also present during the meeting, officials said. The stakeholders assured that they will whole-heartedly welcome the pilgrims and will facilitate the smooth conduct of the yatra, they said. Senior officers of the Army, BSF, CRPF and intelligence agencies separately briefed the ADGP about the measures being taken on the security front, officials said.
Earlier, the ADGP and the divisional commissioner conducted an extensive tour of Poonch district and took stock of the law and order situation. Singh held a meeting of all the supervisory officers and was briefed about the security situation in the border district, officials said. They said the ADGP took stock of the steps being taken by the district police against over ground workers of terror groups and listed suspects. He also spoke about the prevailing threat and suggested proactive and preventive measures to deal with the situation, officials added.
