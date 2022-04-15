This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Amarnath Yatra 2022: The online registration has already begun, the pilgrimage is scheduled to be held for 43 days between June 30 and August 11
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Just as the annual pilgrimage is all set to start on June 30 after a gap of two years, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Thursday reviewed the security preparedness of Amarnath Yatra during his day-long visit to Jammu and Kashmir. Notably, following a gap of two-year since the outbreak of the covid pandemic, the annual Amarnath Yatra 2022 is all set to resume this year. The Amarnath Yatra could not be held in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Just as the annual pilgrimage is all set to start on June 30 after a gap of two years, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Thursday reviewed the security preparedness of Amarnath Yatra during his day-long visit to Jammu and Kashmir. Notably, following a gap of two-year since the outbreak of the covid pandemic, the annual Amarnath Yatra 2022 is all set to resume this year. The Amarnath Yatra could not be held in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Sources in the government said that Union Home Minister is also expected to hold a security review meeting very soon regarding the pilgrimage after the first round of review meetings by Bhalla, as per news agency ANI report. Bhalla, accompanied by Director Intelligence Bureau Arvind Kumar, who was on a two-day visit to the Union Territory, returned to Delhi by late Thursday.
Sources in the government said that Union Home Minister is also expected to hold a security review meeting very soon regarding the pilgrimage after the first round of review meetings by Bhalla, as per news agency ANI report. Bhalla, accompanied by Director Intelligence Bureau Arvind Kumar, who was on a two-day visit to the Union Territory, returned to Delhi by late Thursday.
Bhalla and Kumar, accompanied by a few senior Home Ministry officers, held meetings with Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh, senior officers of Jammu and Kashmir administration, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Director General Kuldiep Singh, Border Security Force (BSF) chief Pankaj Singh, and Amarnathji Shrine Board members on Thursday evening in Srinagar.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Bhalla and Kumar, accompanied by a few senior Home Ministry officers, held meetings with Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh, senior officers of Jammu and Kashmir administration, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Director General Kuldiep Singh, Border Security Force (BSF) chief Pankaj Singh, and Amarnathji Shrine Board members on Thursday evening in Srinagar.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Bhalla, sources said, was apprised of security updates and department of Central Armed Police Forces on specific locations during the pilgrimage as well as the situation in the region.
Bhalla, sources said, was apprised of security updates and department of Central Armed Police Forces on specific locations during the pilgrimage as well as the situation in the region.
Resuming the Amarnath pilgrimage is a challenging task as the UT has witnessed several incidences of targeted killings in the last few months by terrorists following which the Ministry of Home Affairs asked security agencies operating in Jammu and Kashmir to enhance counter-terror operations.
Resuming the Amarnath pilgrimage is a challenging task as the UT has witnessed several incidences of targeted killings in the last few months by terrorists following which the Ministry of Home Affairs asked security agencies operating in Jammu and Kashmir to enhance counter-terror operations.
However, online registration for Amarnath Yatra 2022 started on April 11 and the Home Ministry has already sanctioned nearly 50 companies of CAPF for the purpose to provide security during the pilgrimage as J-K is expecting nearly three lakh pilgrims to visit the cave shrine this year. While online registration has already begun, the pilgrimage is scheduled to be held for 43 days between June 30 and August 11.
However, online registration for Amarnath Yatra 2022 started on April 11 and the Home Ministry has already sanctioned nearly 50 companies of CAPF for the purpose to provide security during the pilgrimage as J-K is expecting nearly three lakh pilgrims to visit the cave shrine this year. While online registration has already begun, the pilgrimage is scheduled to be held for 43 days between June 30 and August 11.