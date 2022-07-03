Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Amarnath Yatra 2022: Jammu and Kashmir Police issues traffic advisory

Amarnath Yatra 2022: Jammu and Kashmir Police issues traffic advisory

Amarnath yatra | Representative image
1 min read . 03 Jul 2022Livemint

  • Pilgrims and tourists in the Kashmir Valley other than those travelling via Yatra convoys have been advised to travel only between 7 am and 6 pm.

The Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police on 3 July issued an advisory for tourists, pilgrims and truck movement on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway during the Amarnath Yatra.

According to the advisory, empty tankers and trucks having up to 10 wheels shall ply via Mughal Road towards Jammu. Loaded trucks with up to 10 wheels, including those carrying fresh perishable items, shall preferentially use Mughal Road towards Jammu.

The timings of Mughal Road have also been increased from 7am to 4pm, subject to daily assessment by traffic authorities, the advisory said.

ALSO READ: Amarnath Yatra 2022: Dos and don'ts issued for pilgrims after security review. Check details here

Apart from this, trucks with more than 10 wheels shall ply via NH-44 (Srinagar-Jammu national highway). Trucks with more than 10 wheels loaded with fresh perishable items should reach Jakheni Naka/Qazigund Naka before 2 pm. These trucks shall be parked separately and shall be given preference when traffic is released, the advisory added.

Pilgrims and tourists in the Kashmir Valley other than those travelling via Yatra convoys have been advised to travel only between 7 am and 6 pm.

In case they fail to reach their destination within 6 pm, security forces shall make such them halt for the night at the nearest lodgement centre, the advisory reads.

With PTI inputs. 

