Amarnath Yatra 2022: Joint security review meeting held to oversee pilgrimage preparations. See details

Hindu pilgrims arrive to worship at the holy cave of Lord Shiva in Amarnath, southeast of Srinagar.
1 min read . 09:11 AM IST Livemint

  • Amarnath Yatra 2022: Detailed security review of all the locations en route yatra, including transit camps, and base camps at Baltal and Domail was taken, as per police press release

A joint security review meeting was conducted on Friday at the 3 Sector Manasbal by Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Central Kashmir Range, DIG Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Army officials to oversee the preparations for the Amarnath Yatra 2022, according to news agency ANI report.

(With inputs from agencies)

