The registration of Shri Amarnathji Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir will begin from today i.e. on 17 April. The 62-day-long yatra will commence on 1 July and it will culminate on August 31, 2023, the government of the Union Territory said on Friday.

The Yatra would commence simultaneously from both the routes - the Pahalgam track in the Anantnag district and Baltal in the Ganderbal district. The registration will begin through both online and offline modes. The Amarnath temple is located at a height of 3,880 metres in south Kashmir Himalayas.

Interested people can register for the Amarnath Yatra 2023 on the official website www.jksasb.nic.in. Individuals aged between 13-70 can register themselves for Amarnathji Yatra 2023. As per the guidelines, any women with a pregnancy of 6 weeks or more is not allowed to undertake the yatra.

Here are the steps to register for the Amarnath Yatra 2023

Step 1- Visit the official website of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) i.e. www.jksasb.nic.in

Step 2- Click on Online Services tab and click on ‘Register’

Step 3- It will be guided to a new page.

Step 4- Enter all the required details and click on submit.

Step 5 - Verify OTP received

Step 6 - Application processing and SMS will be sent to applicant

Step 7 - Pay application fees

Step 8 - Download Yatra Permit

Advance registration for the yatra can be done through designated bank branches of Punjab National Bank, SBI, Jammu & Kashmir bank and Yes Bank throughout the country.

Online registration can also be done on SASB's mobile application available on Google Play store.

Registration Fees:

The advance registration for the Amarnath yatra through designated Bank branches will levy fees of ₹120. For online registration, the fees will be ₹220 per yatri. The registration fees for NRI pilgrim through PNB will be ₹1520 per yatri.

Here are some Do's and Don'ts for the pilgrims:

Do's:

Prepare for the Yatra by achieving Physical Fitness, it is advisable to start a preparatory Morning/Evening walk, about 4-5 km per day, at least a month prior to the Yatra.

Start deep breathing exercise and Yoga, particularly pranayam for improving oxygen efficiency of the body.

Drink lots of water to combat dehydration and headaches–about 5 litres of fluid per day.

Do consume plenty of carbohydrates to reduce fatigue and prevent low blood sugar levels.

Do descend immediately to a lower elevation, if you start having altitude illness symptoms.

In case of any signs of High Altitude Sickness or any other discomfort, immediately contact the nearest medical facility located at every 2 kms.

Carry your original Photo ID and Medical Certificate with you during the yatra

Don'ts

Don't drink alcohol, caffeinated drink, or smoke.

Don't accept everything a sick Yatri says since his/ her judgment is impaired.

Don't ignore the symptoms of high altitude illness.

#ShriAmatnathJiYatra2023

Yatra to commence from July 01 to Aug 31. Registration for the yatra starts from April 17, 2023

For more information & yatra related queries, please visit https://t.co/1rS644Jd0Z

For Online registration, download Shri AmarnathJi Yatra App@PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/jbSugBWbRA — Information & PR, J&K (@diprjk) April 16, 2023

The Shrine is managed by Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), which was constituted by an Act of the Jammu and Kashmir State Legislature in 2000 with the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir as its ex-officio Chairman.

While announcing the date for the holy pilgrimage, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha said that the administration is committed to ensuring a smooth and hassle-free pilgrimage.

"Hassle-free pilgrimage is the top priority of PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The administration will provide best-in-class healthcare and other essential facilities to all the visiting devotees and service providers. Telecom services will be made operational prior to the commencement of the Pilgrimage. All the stakeholder departments are working in coordination to ensure facilities for lodging, power, water, security and other arrangements for the smooth conduct of Yatra," LG Sinha said.

The Lt Governor also directed the officials to ensure high levels of cleanliness and to take necessary intervention for sanitation and waste management.

SASB will also enable live telecasts of the morning and evening Aarti (Prayers) for devotees across the globe. Shri Amarnathji Yatra's App has been made available on the Google Play store to get real-time information about the Yatra, weather and for availing of several services online," the government said in a statement.

During the 44th meeting of SASB chaired by the Lt Governor, the members and officials reviewed various aspects of Shri Amarnathji Yatra-2023, including registration, provision of helicopter services, service providers, camps, langars and insurance cover for Yatris.

To ensure full-proof security to the Amarnath yatra, drone and mine-proof vehicles will be used, Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

"Full-proof security will be provided to Amarnath yatra like last year. Drones and mine-proof vehicles will be used. I am confident that by the time of yatra, the number of terrorists here will be reduced. Right now, the number of local terrorists has come down to 28. It will reduce this further," said Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar.

About Amarnath Yatra:

The pilgrimage to the Amarnath Gupha, a holy place for Hindus in Jammu and Kashmir, is marked by devotion, religious tolerance and brotherhood. Inside the Amarnath Gupha is an old 'Linga' of Lord Shiva. Pilgrims come from all over India to have darshan here. Hindus believe that this was the abode of Lord Shiva, located 168 km from the district headquarters in the Anantnag district.

Located 141 km from the capital Srinagar at an altitude of 12,756 feet above sea level, Gupha lies in the Ladar Valley, which is covered by glaciers, and snow-capped mountains for most of the year.

A 43-km hill trek starts from Chandiwadi and Noonan base camps in Pahalgam. Some people also avail the option to go on horses or palanquins to cover the trek. The shortest route is from Bal Tal which is 16 km but that's more challenging. Prior to 1990, the pilgrimage was very exclusive and available to only sadhus and saints to visit. In 1995, the pilgrimage was held for 20 days. From 2004 to 2009, its duration was increased to two months. The pilgrimage now lasts for 40 to 45 days between July and August.

(With inputs from agencies)