Amarnath Yatra 2023 registration begins today; here's how to register, fees and other details here5 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 07:41 AM IST
- Amarnath Yatra 2023: The Yatra would commence simultaneously from both the routes - the Pahalgam track in the Anantnag district and Baltal in the Ganderbal district.
The registration of Shri Amarnathji Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir will begin from today i.e. on 17 April. The 62-day-long yatra will commence on 1 July and it will culminate on August 31, 2023, the government of the Union Territory said on Friday.
