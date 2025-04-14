Amarnath Yatra 2025: 5 BIG reasons why you should NOT visit the Hindu shrine in Himalayas as registration starts

The registration for the Amarnath Yatra 2025 has started from April 14. Pilgrims can register online or offline through authorised banks and the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board website.

The yatra will run from July 25 to August 19. Only 15,000 pilgrims per day can join. Meanwhile, let’s take a look at 5 BIG reasons why you should NOT visit the Hindu pilgrimage in the Himalayas.

Too much natural beauty It may hurt your eyes: snow-covered mountains shining under the sun, dreamy clouds floating around you and a magical cave waiting at the end of your journey. Who wants to torture their eyes like that? It’s better to stay home with dull walls, right?

You might accidentally find peace of mind Careful now! The Amarnath Yatra is filled with calm surroundings, holy chants and peaceful vibes. It’s a dangerous territory for overthinkers! Your brain might actually take a break. That silence in the mountains can calm even the noisiest mind. That’s scary.

Leg muscles will file a complaint This is not a luxury vacation. Get ready to trek for hours, climb tough slopes and take steps that seem to never end. Your legs might cry for help. But, when you finally reach the sacred cave and see the ice Shivling, your heart will whisper softly, “Totally worth every step.” But, do you really want to do that?

Phone addiction suffers badly Weak mobile networks. No WiFi. No Instagram reels. It's a total nightmare for social media lovers! But, what you gain instead is priceless. You’ll enjoy real connection with nature, deep faith and precious time with yourself.

Warning: Memories will attack forever Snowfall moments, free langar meals and strangers becoming lifelong friends: these memories will stick like glue. You'll keep reliving them long after the trip is over.

