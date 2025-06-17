Amarnath Yatra routes declared no flying zone as part of increased security measures. Check details here

The government of Jammu and Kashmir government has declared the Amarnath yatra routes as ‘No Flying Zone’ as part of increased security measures for the annual pilgrimage, the state Home Department said.

The ‘Declaration of No Flying Zones’ order dated June 16, states that various security arrangements are being undertaken for smooth and peaceful conduct of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra 2025. The pilgrimage is scheduled from July 3 to August 8, 2025.

Where are the ‘No Flying Zones’? It added that the Ministry of Home Affairs has adviced that the entire Amarnath Yatra route be declared as 'No Flying Zone' with effect from July 1 to August 10, 2025.

The Amarnath Yatra has two routes — the Pahalgam axis and Baltal axis, and the notice states that “flying of any kind of aviation platforms and devices including UAVs, Drones, Balloons, etc., is prohibited with effect from July 1 to August 10, 2025”.

Are there any exceptions? As per the notice, these restrictions will not be applicable in the cases of medical evacuation, disaster management and for surveillance by security forces. It added that a detailed SOP for such exceptions will be issued.

About Amarnath Yatra, security in place this year The Amarnath yatra attracts thousands of pilgrims from all over the country reach year, who take either the traditional Pahalgam route or the shorter Baltal route, as per a PTI report. For the first time, the duration will be reduced to 38 days, and added security will be provided.

ANI reported that 581 companies from various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) will be deployed this year. Further, for the first time, jammers will be installed to protect the Amarnath Yatra convoy during its movement, which will be escorted by CAPFs.

During the passage of the convoy, all roads leading to the Yatra routes and National Highways will be temporarily blocked to ensure maximum security.

In addition to these measures, a comprehensive deployment will include Road Opening Parties (ROPs) to secure and clear the routes, Quick Action Teams (QATs) for immediate response to threats, Bomb Disposal Squads (BDS) for detecting and neutralising explosives, K9 units (specially trained sniffer dogs), and drones for aerial surveillance.