Amarnath Yatra 2026 dates announced: Pilgrimage to begin July 3, registrations open April 15

The annual pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir will commence on July 3 and conclude after 57 days on August 28, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said.

Pilgrims between the ages of 13 and 70 can undertake the yatra and registrations will begin from April 15, the LG told reporters at the Lok Bhavan here.

The dates for the yatra were decided at a meeting of the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB) under the chairmanship of Sinha.

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"The Amarnath Yatra will commence on July 3 and conclude on August 28. Overall, this year's pilgrimage will be slightly longer, lasting about 57 days," the LG said.

Registration for the pilgrimage has been made mandatory and will begin from April 15. The minimum age for pilgrims has been fixed at 13 years and the maximum at 70 years, he said.

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"Advance registration can be carried out through about 556 designated bank branches across the country, while online registration will also be available through the official website of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board," Sinha said.

Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India and Axis Bank will facilitate registrations through their branches, he said.

The LG said the first puja will be performed on June 19, on the occasion of Jyeshtha Purnima.

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The pilgrimage will commence from the twin tracks -- the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the 14-km shorter but steeper Baltal route in Ganderbal district.