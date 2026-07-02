Amarnath Yatra 2026 begins: LG flags off first batch of 4,800 pilgrims in 259 vehicles to the holy shrine

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday flagged off the first batch of devotees for the pilgrimage to the holy cave of Shri Amarnath Ji from Bhagwati Nagar Base Camp in Jammu. In the first batch, more than 4800 pilgrims set off for the holy yatra of Shri Amarnath Ji, in a convoy of 259 light and heavy vehicles.

Amarnath Yatra The annual pilgrimage to the holy Amarnath cave shrine, situated at an altitude of around 3,880 metres in the Himalayas of south Kashmir, is one of the country's most significant religious pilgrimages.

Devotees undertake the yatra to pay obeisance to the naturally formed ice Shivling, which symbolises Lord Shiva. The yatra will conclude on August 28, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan.

New route for Amarnath Yatra

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 When does the Amarnath Yatra 2026 begin and what is its duration? ⌵ The Amarnath Yatra 2026 begins on July 3 and will run for 57 days, concluding on August 28. 2 What routes can pilgrims take for the Amarnath Yatra? ⌵ Pilgrims can take either the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route or the shorter 14-km Baltal route to reach the Amarnath cave shrine. 3 What special arrangements are made to ensure safety during the Amarnath Yatra? ⌵ Safety arrangements include the deployment of ticket checking staff, Railway Protection Force, and dedicated food safety teams to ensure secure management and hygienic food for all pilgrims. 4 Why is the Amarnath Yatra considered significant for the region? ⌵ The Amarnath Yatra is significant due to its immense religious importance and its major role in supporting the local economy and cultural heritage of Jammu and Kashmir. 5 How are food safety measures implemented during the Amarnath Yatra? ⌵ Dedicated food safety teams are deployed along the yatra route to monitor langars and other food establishments, ensuring that pilgrims receive safe and hygienic food.

The 57-day pilgrimage this year will commence simultaneously from the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the shorter but steeper 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district on July 3.

These are the 3.5-kilometre tunnel connecting Digdole and Panthyal and the 810-metre viaduct near Ramsoo along the strategic Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

The pilgrims will pass the highway to reach their respective destinations at the Pahalgam and Baltal base camps. The 57-day yatra will start from the twin routes the next day.

Railways prepare for Amarnath Yatra Earlier, the Jammu Railway division had also strengthened security and taken passenger facilitation measures at the station ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra. According to Railway officials, their focus is on pilgrims' safety, crowd management and essential amenities.

"When we talk about the Amarnath Yatra, it is an extremely important event for the region, particularly for Jammu and Kashmir. It also holds immense religious significance. Keeping this in view, all arrangements have been put in place", Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu, Uchit Singhal told PTI.

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He said that the railways have made elaborate arrangements for devotees, focusing on three major fronts.

"The priority is security. Ticket checking staff, the Railway Protection Force (RPF), and the Government Railway Police (GRP) are working in close coordination to ensure that no untoward incident occurs at the station. Pilgrims' movement is being properly streamlined to ensure safe and hassle-free travel," he said.

He said that to assist pilgrims, the railways have also deployed scouts and guides at the station. "The volunteers are helping passengers navigate the station, particularly as redevelopment work is underway, with efforts focused on minimising inconvenience to the public."

Singhal said that the railways are also ensuring that passengers receive timely information through regular public announcements and bulk SMS alerts regarding train delays, rescheduling or any operational changes.

Ensuring food safety during the Amarnath Yatra As part of the preparedness measures for welcoming the pilgrims, Commissioner, Food and Drugs Administration, Jammu and Kashmir, Khalid Jahangir, along with Joint Commissioner (Food Safety) Sanjeev Kumar and Food Safety Officer, Ramban, Balbir Singh, inspected the langar site at Chanderkote earlier on Wednesday to review food safety arrangements ahead of the yatra.

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Speaking to ANI, Khalid Jahangir said the department has deployed dedicated food safety teams across the yatra route.