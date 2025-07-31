Amarnath Yatra: 4 lakh pilgrims visit cave shrine; 'testament to India's unity', says J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha

The number of pilgrims who paid obeisance at the cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir crossed the 4 lakh mark on Thursday.

"Baba Amarnath makes the impossible possible. With his blessings, the Holy Yatra today crossed the 4 Lakh figure. I bow to Lord Shiva for this miracle and express my gratitude to everyone involved in making the holy pilgrimage a divine experience for devotees," Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said in a series of posts on X.

Last year, 5.1 lakh pilgrims paid obeisance at the shrine. The 38-day pilgrimage is scheduled to conclude on August 9, coinciding with the Raksha Bandhan festival.

Sinha said the high number of pilgrims was a testament to India's unity and its resolve to overcome all challenges.

"The record number of darshans and arrival of devotees from across the country and the globe is a testament to India's unity and its resolve to overcome the challenges. I am truly thankful to the devotees, who have shown immense faith and strengthened our priceless spiritual heritage," he said.

