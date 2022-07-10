Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Amarnath Yatra 2022: Govt suspends annual 43-day pilgrimage from Jammu due to inclement weather

Amarnath Yatra 2022: Govt suspends annual 43-day pilgrimage from Jammu due to inclement weather

Since June 29, a total of 69,535 pilgrims have left in 10 batches from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu. | Representative image.
1 min read . 03:01 PM ISTLivemint

As per the schedule, the Amarnath Yatra was scheduled to end on 11 August on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Two days after the cloudburst near the cave shrine, the Amarnath Yatra has been suspended from Jammu due to inclement weather conditions and no fresh batch was allowed to proceed from here to the base camps of the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas.

Earlier on 8 July, a cloudburst near the cave shrine on Friday afternoon took place, resulting in the death of least 16 people and missing of 10 people.

"Amarnath Yatra has been suspended from Jammu to twin base camps in Kashmir due to inclement weather. No fresh batch was allowed to move towards Amarnath" an official told PTI.

ALSO READ: Amarnath Cloudburst: High alert issued in Ramban district. Here's what we know so far

on 30 June, the annual 43-day pilgrimage commenced from the twin base camps – Nunwan-Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag and Baltal in central Kashmir's Ganderbal.

Till now, over one lakh pilgrims have offered prayers at the cave shrine, housing the naturally formed ice 'shivling'.

Since June 29, a total of 69,535 pilgrims have left in 10 batches from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu. The first batch of pilgrims was flagged off by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.

As per the schedule, the Yatra was scheduled to end on 11 August on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

With PTI inputs. 

