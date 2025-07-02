Amarnath Yatra Begins: ONGC sets up Yatri Niwas and disaster management complex for pilgrims in J-K

Amarnath Yatra Begins: State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) has set up a permanent disaster management complex at Baltal, Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir for pilgrims undertaking the Amarnath Yatra. This Disaster Management and Yatri Niwas Complex will become operational on Friday, the company said in a statement.

ONGC is developing these complexes at four key locations – Baltal, Nunwan, Bijbehara, and Sidhra – in Jammu and Kashmir, as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative

Amarnath Yatra Begins Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch of pilgrims for the Amarnath Yatra from Jammu on July 2.

The first batch of pilgrims set off from Lakhanpur to the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu amid tight security arrangements, marking the official start of the Amarnath Yatra 2025.

The Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu serves as the primary base camp for pilgrims from across the country before they proceed to the cave shrine of Amarnath nestled in the majestic Himalayas of South Kashmir.

"The Baltal Yatri Niwas and Disaster Management Complex, spread across 6,315 square metres, is now fully operational and includes a Yatri Niwas, VIP guest house, security infrastructure, and disaster-response facilities," an ONGC spokesperson said.

The 38-day pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high shrine will commence on July 3 from the Valley via the twin tracks—the traditional 48-kilometre Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the shorter 14-kilometre but steeper Baltal route in Ganderbal district. The yatra will conclude on August 9.

The ONGC spokesperson added that the Baltal facility will be formally inaugurated on July 4 by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, in the presence of ONGC Chairman and CEO Arun Kumar Singh.

The facilities are currently being set up at Nunwan in Anantnag district, measuring 8,500 square metres, and at Bijbehara in Anantnag (7,640 sq m). Both sites are expected to be completed by September 2025, he said.

The Sidhra complex in Jammu, designed to serve as a vital hub for boarding, emergency management, and logistical coordination, is targeted for completion by September 2026.

These facilities will be operated by the Amarnath Shrine Board under the Jammu and Kashmir government, the spokesperson said, adding that it will provide safe lodging, sanitation, and emergency support to people undertaking the Amarnath Yatra, adding that over five lakh people undertake it every year.

This permanent infrastructure will also benefit the local population throughout the year, the spokesperson added.

As many as 3,31,000 devotees have registered for this year's yatra so far, according to officials. On-the-spot registration of devotees arriving here for the pilgrimage has also started.