The annual Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir has been cancelled due to Covid pandemic. It is for the second consecutive year that the Amarnath pilgrimage has been cancelled.

The Amarnath Shrine board informed that "all the traditional religious rituals to be performed at the Holy Cave Shrine as per past practice".

The Amarnath Shrine Board said it will arrange online darshan for devotees worldwide.

"Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to cancel Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra; all the traditional religious rituals to be performed at the Holy Cave Shrine as per past practice," Amarnath Shrine Board said in a statement.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also directed officials to make arrangements so that devotees can virtually attend the morning and evening ‘aartis’ at the Himalayan cave shrine.

This will allow them to pay obeisance while avoiding travel and exposure to the infection, the lieutenant governor (L-G) said.

The 56-day yatra to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine of Lord Shiva, located in the upper reaches of Himalayas was supposed to start from the twin routes of Pahalgam and Baltal on June 28 and culminate on August 22.

However, in view of the Covid situation in the country and the possibility of third wave, the annual pilgrimage has been called off.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.