Amarnath Yatra: Centre to set up two hospitals with DRDO for pilgrims

The ministry has also deployed medical professionals from central government and state government-run hospitals to assist devotees en route to the holy cave
New Delhi: The union health ministry has announced the setting up of two 50-bed hospitals with the help of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) at Baltal and Chandanwari in Jammu and Kashmir for Amarnath Yatra pilgrims.
The ministry has also deployed medical professionals from central government and state government-run hospitals to assist devotees en route to the holy cave. Amarnath Yatra commenced from 30 June and will conclude on 11 August.
“State governments have been informed about the required arrangements along with medical preparation including services of specialist doctors, as well as general duty medical officers (GDMOs) to supplement the efforts of the Jammu & Kashmir government, particularly by those states from where large numbers of pilgrims arrive," the ministry said.
For attending medical emergencies, health professionals including doctors and paramedics will be deployed in batches. The first batch commenced from 25 June and they will assist till 13 July. While the second and third batches would work from 11 July-28 July and 26 July-11 August respectively.
“The J & K government has requested 155 medical personnel (87 doctors, 68 paramedics) from the centre. In total, 176 nominations of 115 doctors and 61 paramedics have been received from the central government hospitals and CGHS," the ministry said in a statement.
The J&K government further requested 437 medical personnel (154 doctors, 283 paramedics) from 11 states/UTs such as Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, West Bengal, Maharashtra.
